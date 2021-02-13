Change in the air for Norfolk Tides and the minor leagues

Baseball is so much about tradition. That is still a thing, but it's time to make way for change at the minor league level.
MLB just announced a new "modernized player development system." The biggest impact on the Tides will be a league realignment.
There will now be Triple-A East and West. The Tides will be part of the Southeast Division of the East. The 6 other teams in that division include Charlotte, Durham, Gwinnett, Memphis, Nashville and Jacksonville.
Tides G.M. Joe Gregory has some thoughts on that, "I'm excited to get back to playing baseball. I don't care who it's against, frankly. I just want to get Harbor Park up and running and fans in the stands and getting baseball back in Hampton Roads."
Other changes include a significant salary increase and better amenities for the players. There will also be a modernized facilities standard for all minor league affiliates.
Gregory expects some help in making this all work, "Major league baseball is going to be more involved, which let's us have some of their resources." The fans will be able to notice that when it's put to work. Gregory says, "I think that will be good on the fan environment that they may see some more interactive stuff, some more promotional stuff that we haven't been able to do, but now with major league baseball getting involved you'll be able to see a little evolution in the way we operate the business."