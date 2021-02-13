Change in the air for Norfolk Tides and the minor leagues

The biggest difference for the Tides is a restructuring of their league.

Baseball is so much about tradition. That is still a thing, but it's time to make way for change at the minor league level.

MLB just announced a new "modernized player development system." The biggest impact on the Tides will be a league realignment.

There will now be Triple-A East and West. The Tides will be part of the Southeast Division of the East. The 6 other teams in that division include Charlotte, Durham, Gwinnett, Memphis, Nashville and Jacksonville.

With today's announcement from @MLB, the Tides are now members of the Triple-A East league and the Southeast Division.



(gonna take some getting used to, TBH)



Here's a first look at the new divisions: pic.twitter.com/1iJN41ku9A — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) February 12, 2021

Tides G.M. Joe Gregory has some thoughts on that, "I'm excited to get back to playing baseball. I don't care who it's against, frankly. I just want to get Harbor Park up and running and fans in the stands and getting baseball back in Hampton Roads."

Other changes include a significant salary increase and better amenities for the players. There will also be a modernized facilities standard for all minor league affiliates.