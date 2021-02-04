The law, described as more restrictive by critics, has sparked controversy and calls to boycott Georgia from across the country.

ATLANTA — The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will no longer be held in Georgia this year following a decision by the League's commissioner. Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. announced on Friday that the decision comes after extensive discussions with clubs, players, the Players Association, and others regarding voting rights and recent developments in Georgia.

"I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.

Georgia has come under pressure following the passage of a law that critics have said will disenfranchise many of the state's voters. The Election Integrity Act of 2021, places new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative oversight of elections. The law is already facing legal challenges and gaining national attention as groups have called for a boycott of the state in protest.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," Manfred stated.

While having the major game moved from Georgia will likely have a significant financial impact, Manfred said that plans to celebrate the memory of Hank Aaron during the season's All-Star festivities and the MLB's planned investments in local communities in Atlanta will move forward.