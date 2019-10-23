HOUSTON — The Houston Astros look to bounce back tonight after falling 5-4 to the Washington Nationals in Game 1 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park.

Justin Verlander (21-6) will take the mound for the Astros while Stephen Strasberg (18-6) is set to pitch for the Nationals.

RELATED: 5 fast facts about Astros pitcher Justin Verlander

Here are more festivities you can catch before the game.

  • Olympic gymnast and Houstonian Simone Biles will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. 
  • Olympic champion boxer and Houston native Marlen Esparza will make the 'Play Ball' call.
  • Airman First Class Leah Fox of the USAF will perform the National Anthem.
  • The first pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. and the game will air on Fox.

OFFICER ABIGAIL

Honorary Freeport Police Officer Abigail Arias got to meet her favorite Astro, José Altuve, before Tuesday night's Game 1 of the World Series.

KHOU 11 Sports Anchor Jason Bristol caught up with Abigail before she entered into Minute Maid Park to watch Game 1 of the World Series and asked her about what she talked to Altuve about.

"I told him, that Altuve, please make a home run for me," said Abigail.

RELATED: 'Altuve, please make a home run for me' | Officer Abigail meets José Altuve before World Series Game 1

SPRINGER DINGER

Astros center fielder George Springer set a Major League record Tuesday night when he hit a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Tanner Rainey.

Springer became the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in 5 consecutive World Series games. He had been tied at 4 straight with Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson and Lou Gherig. Pretty good company, right?

RELATED: Astros' George Springer sets MLB record with home runs in 5 straight World Series games

RELATED: 5 fast facts about Astros outfielder George Springer

YOUNG BUCK

Nationals rookie Juan Soto managed to tie Game 1 of the World Series up at 2 with a solo home run of his own in the top of the fourth inning.

With the home run, Soto became the second-youngest player to hit a home run in his first World Series game and the fourth-youngest player to ever hit a home run in the Fall Classic.

RELATED: Juan Soto becomes 2nd youngest player to hit home run in World Series debut

HONORING COOPER

A moment of silence was held before Game 1 of the World Series in memory of umpire Eric Cooper, who died last weekend after developing a blood clot following knee surgery.

Cooper had worked the AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins earlier this month.

RELATED: Before World Series, MLB honored umpire who died last weekend

MORE ASTROS