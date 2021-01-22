Watch the moment Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record

It was a magical night in 1974.

ATLANTA — Baseball legend "Hammering" Hank Aaron has died, the Atlanta Braves confirmed Friday in a news release, but his legend lives on.

It was April 8. 1974 when Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's historic home run record. It was 10 minutes after 9 p.m.

The place was Atlanta's Fulton County Stadium.

The Atlanta Braves were playing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aaron was facing Dodgers southpaw pitcher Al Downing.

The crowd was on its feet, waiting for history to be made.

The first pitch was a ball.

Aaron swung at the next pitch, and with it went Babe Ruth's legendary home run record.

Aaron was greeted by his parents after he circled the bases. He was mobbed by photographers as the crowd cheer. Announcer Vin Scully said, "For the first time in a long time, that poker face of Aaron shows a tremendous strain and relief of what must have been like to live with for the past several months" as he chased Ruth's record.

'What a marvelous moment for baseball'

Watch Hank Aaron's record-setting home run below:

How long did Babe Ruth's home run record stand?

Babe Ruth's record of 714 home runs in his career stood for nearly 40 years. Ruth hit his last home run on May 25, 1935. Aaron's record-setting home run came in April 1974.

How many home runs did Hank Aaron hit?

Hank Aaron hit 755 home runs through his career.

Who beat Hank Aaron's home run record?

Aaron's record would stand for decades. Barry Bonds finally hit home run number 756 in 2007.

When did Hank Aaron retire?

How did Hank Aaron die?

Hank Aaron's exact cause of death has not been released. Former Atlanta Mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young said Aaron went to sleep and never woke up.

The Atlanta Braves also said he died peacefully in his sleep, according to the team's news release.

How old was Hank Aaron?

Hank Aaron was 86 years old when he passed away.