WASHINGTON — While Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Nationals fans will be able to watch the game from Nats Park.

The Washington Nationals have announced they're hosting watch parties at Nationals Park for free for Game 1 and Game 2, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, come rain or shine. The watch parties are free admission and will broadcast the game live from the NatsHD scoreboard, with food and drinks available for purchase around the park.

Center Field Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., with first pitches scheduled at 8:08 p.m. for Game 1 and 8:07 p.m. for Game 2.

RELATED: The 1933 World Series was the last time DC saw championship baseball

Washington Nationals fans celebrate after Game 4 of the baseball National League Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 7-4 to win the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Cool, so how do I get tickets?

Tickets for each watch party must be claimed before first pitch the day of the watch party, and fans can get them here. All tickets will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App free of charge.

The stadium will also offer free parking at a first-come, first-serve basis in the GEICO Garage and Garage C outside of the par for both nights. The free parking will begin at 6:30 p.m.

RELATED: Still looking for World Series tickets? Here's how to buy them through the Nats

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.