COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- WKYC is in Cooperstown all weekend for the National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions.

Jim Thome, Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Alan Trammel and Jack Morris will join baseball immortality as the class of 2018.

Former Cleveland Indians beat writer Sheldon Ocker will also receive the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for his contributions to baseball writing and broadcast great Bob Costas will be awarded the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

We'll cover it all, from the parade to the induction ceremony and everything happening in-between.

We'll have photos and live streams throughout the weekend, then you can watch the full induction ceremony Sunday on MLB Network.

