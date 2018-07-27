COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- WKYC is in Cooperstown all weekend for the National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions.

Jim Thome, Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Alan Trammel and Jack Morris will join baseball immortality as the class of 2018 on Sunday,

WKYC caught up with Thome Saturday afternoon to get his thoughts on the big day.

Former Cleveland Indians beat writer Sheldon Ocker all received the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for his contributions to baseball writing and broadcast great Bob Costas will be awarded the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

We'll cover it all, from the parade to the induction ceremony and everything happening in-between.

We'll have photos and live streams throughout the weekend, then you can watch the full induction ceremony Sunday on MLB Network.

Check out all of our coverage from the weekend below, and join us on Twitter using the hashtag #3HOFWKND

Photos

PHOTOS | Baseball Hall of Fame weekend in Cooperstown, New York
01 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
02 / 29
03 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
04 / 29
05 / 29
06 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
07 / 29
08 / 29
09 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
10 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
11 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
12 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
13 / 29
Photo: Denise Polverine, WKYC
14 / 29
15 / 29
16 / 29
17 / 29
18 / 29
19 / 29
20 / 29
21 / 29
22 / 29
23 / 29
Goose Gossage
24 / 29
Juan Marichal
25 / 29
Tom Glavine
26 / 29
John Smoltz
27 / 29
Rollie Fingers
28 / 29
Dwight Gooden
29 / 29
Pete Rose
PHOTOS | Baseball Hall of Fame Legends Parade in Cooperstown, New York
01 / 17
02 / 17
03 / 17
Jim Thome &amp; family
04 / 17
Tony La Russa
05 / 17
John Smoltz
06 / 17
Pedro Martinez
07 / 17
Ken Griffey Jr.
08 / 17
Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez
09 / 17
Wade Boggs
10 / 17
Goose Gossage
11 / 17
Bert Blyleven
12 / 17
Andre Dawson
13 / 17
Roberto Alomar
14 / 17
Johnny Bench
15 / 17
Joe Morgan
16 / 17
Rod Carew
17 / 17
Jim Palmer

Day 3: Live updates

Day 2: Live updates

Day 1: Live updates

© 2018 WKYC