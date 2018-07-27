COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- WKYC is in Cooperstown all weekend for the National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions.

Jim Thome, Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Trevor Hoffman, Alan Trammel and Jack Morris will join baseball immortality as the class of 2018 on Sunday,

WKYC caught up with Thome Saturday afternoon to get his thoughts on the big day.

Former Cleveland Indians beat writer Sheldon Ocker all received the J.G. Taylor Spink Award for his contributions to baseball writing and broadcast great Bob Costas will be awarded the Ford C. Frick Award for excellence in broadcasting.

We'll cover it all, from the parade to the induction ceremony and everything happening in-between.

We'll have photos and live streams throughout the weekend, then you can watch the full induction ceremony Sunday on MLB Network.

Check out all of our coverage from the weekend below, and join us on Twitter using the hashtag #3HOFWKND

