Former Norfolk Tides manager Ron Johnson dies from COVID-19 complications

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton Roads community is remembering the life of a local sports icon.

On Tuesday, the Norfolk Tides confirmed that former manager Ron Johnson had passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Johnson won 491 games as the Tides’ skipper, making him the winningest manager in franchise history. But it wasn’t just about his on-the-field performance.

In a statement released Tuesday, Tides General Manager Joe Gregory said, “He was an even better person behind the scenes. His personality and love of the game made him one of baseball’s outstanding people.”

That sentiment is shared by many of his former players, including pitcher Josh Rogers who tweeted Johnson “made coming to the field fun.”

Another former player, Drew Dosch tweeted, “I always felt like he gave me what I needed, not what I wanted- and I will forever appreciate that.”

"[When] you think RJ, you think this big, loud boisterous, strong guy," Gregory said. "And, it’s tough to think that he succumbed to it. You think if anyone could beat it, it’s RJ."

The Baltimore Orioles -- the Tides’ MLB affiliate -- said on Twitter, "Ron led countless players in their journey to the big leagues" and that they are "devastated to learn of his passing."

Johnson leaves behind a wife and five children. He was 64 years old.