Longtime Tides head groundskeeper retiring

Kenny Magner spent 46 years with Norfolk working at old Met Park and later Harbor Park for the team.

NORFOLK, Va. — Last week, the Norfolk Tides wrapped up a historic season with an International League and a Triple-A title. For one member, he had seen it all during his time with the team.

For more than four decades, Kenny Magner's green thumb kept the Tides' baseball fields immaculate for all players and fans to see. The head groundskeeper announced he's retiring after 46 years with the franchise. He started as a 19-year-old when they were known as the Tidewater Tides.

"It fit my lifestyle just perfect," he said. "It worked out for me and I really do love coming to the ballpark."

The 66-year-old got the chance to celebrate with the team when they won the IL crown at Harbor Park and then in Las Vegas for the Triple-A Championship. He'll now enjoy his life with his wife Trish, their children, and grandchildren. They, however, will be without one family member.

Kenny's son, David, from his previous marriage, died suddenly from a heart ailment at age 33 in 2020. His passing would be one of the main reasons for him wanting to step away.

"David's passing kind of cleared my head," he said. "What are you doing? What are you worried about? It was so instant. Gone. It was like what I missed most was the lost time."

Magner's son also taught him how important it is to live.