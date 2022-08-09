Norfolk Tides road game with Redbirds suspended due to Memphis shooter incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Norfolk Tides began the second game of a doubleheader with the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night, both teams were instructed to clear the field in the home 1st as police in Memphis, Tennessee, sent out an alert around 7 p.m. about a man driving around the city and shooting at people during an hours-long spree.
Roughly two hours later, police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody in the city’s Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis. The game was then suspended and will resume on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. There is a regularly scheduled game for that day and will be played 30 minutes after the first game.
Tides play-by-play announcer Pete Michaud tweeted about the incident Wednesday evening.
A Memphis police spokesperson told a local TV station still don't know a motive for the shootings and are looking for the public’s help in the investigation.