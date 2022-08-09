Norfolk Tides road game with Redbirds suspended due to Memphis shooter incident

As the second game of a doubleheader began in the home 1st, players were clear off the field and told to shelter in place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Norfolk Tides began the second game of a doubleheader with the Memphis Redbirds Wednesday night, both teams were instructed to clear the field in the home 1st as police in Memphis, Tennessee, sent out an alert around 7 p.m. about a man driving around the city and shooting at people during an hours-long spree.

Roughly two hours later, police said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody in the city’s Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis. The game was then suspended and will resume on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. There is a regularly scheduled game for that day and will be played 30 minutes after the first game.

Tides play-by-play announcer Pete Michaud tweeted about the incident Wednesday evening.

Thankfully, the active shooter situation in Memphis has ended. Our game, though, has been suspended in the 1st inning between @NorfolkTides & @memphisredbirds. We'll resume this game and then play another 7-inning game tomorrow starting at 6pm eastern time on @ESPNradio941. — Pete Michaud (@TidesRadioVoice) September 8, 2022