Tides give back with Virginia Beach baseball field makeover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 2020 is unlike any year the sports world has ever seen. That holds true locally as Harbor Park remains empty.
The Norfolk Tides are maintaining a sense of normalcy off the Diamond, however. Since 2012, the front office has renovated local fields in areas of need, which is decided on by an online vote from a series of candidates.
They didn't let coronavirus deter them from making it a ninth straight year, hard at work starting at 9 a.m. at the Plaza Little League fields.
Rebuilt and freshly painted dugouts, grass mowed, diamond sand replenished; it's all part of the program to make sure kids in the area have access to fields that resemble the pros.