Tides give back with Virginia Beach baseball field makeover

While most baseball traditions have gone into quarantine, Norfolk keeps one alive.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 2020 is unlike any year the sports world has ever seen. That holds true locally as Harbor Park remains empty.

The Norfolk Tides are maintaining a sense of normalcy off the Diamond, however. Since 2012, the front office has renovated local fields in areas of need, which is decided on by an online vote from a series of candidates.

They didn't let coronavirus deter them from making it a ninth straight year, hard at work starting at 9 a.m. at the Plaza Little League fields.