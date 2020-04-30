With no baseball, Norfolk Tides find ways to give back

Unable to take the field and entertain, the Tides find other ways to stay connected with the community

NORFOLK, Va. — No one is quite sure when baseball will start up again, but the Norfolk Tides are not lying dormant while they wait.

As part of Minor League Baseball's CommUNITY First Campaign, the Tides are giving back.

Fans and community members can go and donate through the organization to the Southeastern and Eastern Shore VA Foodbank.

Donations can be made on the CommUNITY First website. In addition, for every $10 donated, two free tickets will be given to workers at the food bank who remain on the front lines to help those in need.