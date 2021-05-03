Monarchs embarking on stretch run

NORFOLK, Va. — If you listen to Old Dominion men's head basketball coach, Jeff Jones, not much needs to be said as his Monarchs get set to play Conference USA leader Western Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. "Everybody knows the significance of the game. We all know they're an outstanding team", he says.
In a showdown of 1 vs 2 in the conference, the Monarchs and Hilltoppers will be battling for the Eastern Division title on Friday and Saturday. "The fact that if you don't prepare, you know you haven't earned that right", Jones says.
ODU has won three in a row and when asked if there will be any grand pre-game speeches to his squad he said, " I'm a sucker on the movies you know for all these great speeches and all that. In reality I don't know that these go get 'em speeches serve a whole lot of purpose." In other words, he likes sticking with the basics.