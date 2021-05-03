Monarchs embarking on stretch run

ODU has a pair of important games to close out the regular season as they face Western Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you listen to Old Dominion men's head basketball coach, Jeff Jones, not much needs to be said as his Monarchs get set to play Conference USA leader Western Kentucky on Friday and Saturday. "Everybody knows the significance of the game. We all know they're an outstanding team", he says.

In a showdown of 1 vs 2 in the conference, the Monarchs and Hilltoppers will be battling for the Eastern Division title on Friday and Saturday. "The fact that if you don't prepare, you know you haven't earned that right", Jones says.