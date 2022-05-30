Monarchs are the odd team out for NCAA tournament

Old Dominion's season comes to an abrupt halt as they finish 41-17.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion head coach, Chris Finwood was getting a funny vibe about his team's chances as they left the Conference USA baseball tournament from Hattiesburg, Mississippi. "We got back after 4 in the morning and as yesterday unfolded you started to get a bad kind of feeling", he said on Monday. "With a lot of the upsets and the teams that weren't going to get in unless they won."

The domino effect ultimately hit his Monarchs as they were left out of the 64 team NCAA tourament field. There were questions as to how much their ratings percentage index (RPI), which is used to rank sports teams based upon wins and losses along with strength of schedule, would factored into it. ODU (RPI 40th) with a 41-17 record was listed among the first four out that included North Carolina State (RPI 33rd), Rutgers (RPI 42nd), and Wofford (RPI 35th). Meanwhile Florida State (RPI 29th), Liberty (RPI 31st), Ole Miss (RPI 39th) and Grand Canyon (RPI 50th) out of Phoenix, Arizona were the last four in.