Monarchs build a great foundation off an impressive season

As much as the loss to Tulsa stung in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, ODU's football program has a great springboard into next season.

NORFOLK, Va. — You could tell on some of the Monarch players after their 30-17 loss to Tulsa that this one hurt. Their head coach, Ricky Rahne saying afterwards, "I think it's good that you feel that pain and you understand what it feels like. That can be fuel for quite a long time."

In just his first official year as a head coach, he's right. His team coming into the season as the 6th youngest FBS Division in the country. They looked the part at one point going 1-6, only to reel off five straight to become bowl eligible for the first time in five years.

The Golden Hurricane nearly doubled time of possession in the win (39:42-20:18) , but the Monarchs still had a chance to close it to one possession. Down 23-10 just minutes into the 4th quarter Hayden Wolff's pass to Ali Jennings appeared to go for a 30 yard touchdown, but Jennings got tackled and fumbled just short of the goal line causing a touchback. Tulsa answer with a touchdown pass by Davis Brin and that took the sails out of the Monarchs.

Wolff was proud what they were able to do this season. "We started to build a culture the past two years. When Coach Rahne came in I couldn't be more thankful to be apart of this team and help building that culture for the younger guys."