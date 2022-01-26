Monarchs can't hold first half lead and drop their fourth straight

Up by as many as 13 in the first half, ODU wilted after the break and lost to Charlotte 71-67

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ODU played well for long stretches of time at Charlotte on Wednesday night. But in a 40 minute game, it didn't amount to enough time. The 49ers edged the Monarchs 71-67 to hand ODU their fourth consecutive loss.

The Monarchs went on an 11-0 run in the first half and eventually jumped out to a 13 point lead. It was a 7 point ODU advantage at halftime.

Then Charlotte found the range and went on a tear. They managed a 64-54 lead, but ODU fought their way back. Jaylin Hunter had 3 three-pointers on the night and the last one got the Monarchs back to within one with under a minute go. They wouldn't get any closer.

When asked what the vibe was like in the locker room after the game, ODU head coach Jeff Jones said, "I think at this point, we just want the result. As coaches we can talk all we want about the process and getting better and the guys are still buying in. The way we finished the game, we did everything but win, but winning is the bottom line."

C.J. Keyser led the Monarchs in scoring with 20. Austin Trice had yet another double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds.