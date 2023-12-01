Monarchs can't hold off late surge by Chanticleers

The Monarchs (10-7, 2-3) were led by Chaunce Jenkins, who recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

NORFOLK, Va. — Linton Brown's 14 points and his three straight free throws with a second left allowed Coastal Carolina to defeat Old Dominion 67-66 on Thursday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Chanticleers (8-8, 2/3 Sun Belt Conference). Essam Mostafa scored 13 points while going 4 of 8 and 5 of 6 from the free throw line, and added 16 rebounds. Josh Uduje shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.