Monarchs capture region title with win over Warriors

Menchville's Owen Gates got the game winning goal at the 89th minutes as Menchville topped Kecoughtan 4-3 for the Class 5 Region B Championship.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Class 5 Region B boys soccer final had a pair of Peninsula District schools crossing paths for a title. Menchville would go on to top Kecoughtan 4-3 on Friday night from Powhatan Field in Norfolk. The Monarchs would open the scoring with a Zach Robinson header for a goal and a 1-0 lead.

Kecoughtan got within a goal and then tied things with a Tre Barrett goal to make it 3-3 with 2:47 left in the match. The Monarchs then countered with an Owen Gates goal at 89th minute for the win and a region championship.

On the girls side, Cassidy Shaw and Xiomari Green scored goals as 4th seeded Maury edged 2nd seeded Gloucester 2-1 for the Class Region B girls soccer championship.