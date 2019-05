NORFOLK, Va. — ODU made the best of a perfect setting for baseball as they beat Virginia Tech 3-2 in the Commonwealth Classic at Harbor Park.

Over 4,000 fans got to see Vinnie Pasquantino provide all the offense the Monarchs needed.

He drove in a run with a single in the third. Then in the fifth, he hit the go ahead homer, his 10th, to put ODU on top for good.