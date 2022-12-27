Monarchs come back from their break refreshed and with an identity

The Old Dominion men's basketball team begins their maiden voyage into Sun Belt Conference play when they host Arkansas State Thursday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Fresh off a much needed holiday break, the ODU men's basketball team got back on the court with practice. They came off an impressive win over George Mason that extended their current win streak to four in a row. Now they embark on their maiden voyage with the start of their return to the Sun Belt Conference as they host Arkansas State on Thursday night at 7pm.

The Monarchs found a break like this before conference play is important. "I don't want to say the guys get tired of the each other", says junior guard, Jason Wade, "but getting a break from people you've been around for two months straight almost everyday, but it's a great feeling".

Head coach Jeff Jones says, it brings perspective as they pick things back up. "These aren't just basketball players. They do have a life", and he added, "They don't have as much time to enjoy that as normal students, but when we have that opportunity, I want them to enjoy it."