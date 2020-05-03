Monarchs cruise past Roadrunners on Senior Night

NORFOLK, Va. — In the regular season home finale, the Old Dominion men's basketball team (13-17, 9-8 C-USA) defeated UTSA (13-17, 7-10 C-USA) by an 84-59 score on Wednesday night at Chartway Arena. Wednesday night marked Senior Night for ODU's Aaron Carver and Drew Lakey, who were honored prior to tipoff. For the contest, Old Dominion dominated points in the paint, 51-19. ODU outscored the Roadrunners 53-28 in the second half.



The Monarchs jumped out of the gates in the second half, utilizing a 35-10 run to claim a 66-41 lead at the 9:07 mark, before ultimately running away with a 25-point victory.



A.J. Oliver II led five Monarchs in double-figures, going for a double-double of 20 points and 12 rebounds. Xavier Green followed with 19 points, three assists and two steals. Malik Curry handed-in a 15-point, nine-assist, three-rebound and one-steal performance, while Joe Reece finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Also in double-figures for ODU was Kalu Ezikpe, who went for 10 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Carver chipped in five points, a game-high 14 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.



For the game, ODU held advantages for rebounds (48-31), second chance points (18-2) and fast break points (13-5). "This is the kind of night that sometimes happens when all the things seemingly come together for us," said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. "Our guys played really hard and really well at times. I am empathetic with UTSA because I have been that side of it too, knowing that long trip with them not getting here until after 7:30 p.m. last night and that is really, really hard and the ball didn't bounce their way, but that is college basketball and we are just grateful that tonight we are the ones with this nice win."



The game remained tied at halftime, 31-31, as Green led the way for the Monarchs with eight points in the opening 20 minutes. Curry followed with seven points and three assists, while Ezikpe chipped in six points and six rebounds. Old Dominion will return to the hardwood to close out the regular season on Saturday, March 7, when the Monarchs take on UAB in Birmingham, Alabama.