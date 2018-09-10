Except for one sensational Saturday, the first half of the season is something ODU football wants to put in the past. After falling to Florida Atlantic last Saturday, the Monarchs fell to (1-5).

Understandably, it's been a challenge for head coach Bobby Wilder who, on Monday said, "the frustration is very evident right now for this team and this staff because when you look at it, we're (1-5) with a win over a nationally ranked team and that's really hard to explain, that your win is over Virginia Tech. And then when you've had the close losses like we've had, to be in the football games that we've been in and not be able to finish."

Wilder also says his team is ready to turn the page as they head to the second half of the season with four of their last six games at home.

Marshall comes to Foreman Field this Saturday.

