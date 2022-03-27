Monarchs drop 2nd straight vs Charlotte

After a strong start, Charlotte puts up 12 runs in 3 innings on ODU to go up 2-0 in the series

After 4 innings of work, things were looking breezy for the Monarchs on a windy day at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex. After four solo homers the night before against Charlotte, Matt Coutney tacked an RBI onto his second inning dinger and ODU led 3-1.

the next 3 innings proved an onslaught. Twelve runs given up over the course of the 5th, 6th and 7th matched the 12 walks Monarch pitchers dished out on the day and suddenly the rout was on.

Two of the walks brought in runs and two other Charlotte batters were hit by pitches. Starter Nick Pantos held his own, 6 strikeouts while allowing 6 hits and 3 runs in 4.1 innings. The wind helped carry back to back homers over the fence off of reliever Jason Hartline and ODU never recovered.