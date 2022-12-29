Monarchs drop Sun Belt opener to Red Wolves

NORFOLK, Va. — Omar El-Sheikh had 18 points in Arkansas State's 60-57 victory over Old Dominion on Thursday night in a Sun Belt Conference opener.
El-Sheikh added 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Red Wolves (9-5). Caleb Fields added 12 points while shooting 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Terrance Ford Jr. recorded 10 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
Tyreek Scott-Grayson led the Monarchs (8-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven rebounds. Old Dominion also got 12 points from Chaunce Jenkins. Ben Stanley also had nine points.