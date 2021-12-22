x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Monarchs erase 12 point deficit, but fall short to Cougars 82-80

The loss was the third in a row for ODU (5-8) as they closed out nonconference play.

NORFOLK, Va. — Babacar Faye made a jump shot with 27 seconds remaining to lift College of Charleston to an 82-80 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night.

On the following possession for the Monarchs, C.J. Keyser missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Cougars to hang on for the victory.

Dimitrius Underwood had 15 points to lead the Cougars. 

Reyne Smith had 10 points for College of Charleston (8-4). Ben Burnham added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser scored a season-high 26 points for the Monarchs (5-8). Kalu Ezikpe added 19 points. Jaylin Hunter had 11 points.

In Other News

ODU edged by Charleston