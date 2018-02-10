As Old Dominion head coach, Bobby Wilder described it, there was no emotional letdown after their dramatic win over Virginia Tech. It showed in the Monarchs tough loss over the weekend at East Carolina 37-35. "We're playing much better football right now", he said during his Monday press conference. "Obviously I wish we could hit the reset button and start over".

The loss dropped the Monarchs to 1-4 on the season. They head back to conference play as they hit the road for a second straight week when they travel to Florida Atlantic for a game Saturday at 5pm.

