LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University scored 38-straight second half points to defeat Old Dominion University 52-10 Saturday night in Lynchburg. Antonio Gandy-Golden and Peytton Pickett each scored two second half touchdowns, while Kentory Matthews scored one.

Liberty got on the board first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Stephen Calvert to D.J. Stubbs to cap a six play, 82-yard touchdown drive. The Flames took advantage of a short field after a failed ODU fake punt, driving 30-yards and scoring on a four-yard pass from Calvert to Antonio Gandy-Golden for a 14-0 lead.

ODU drove nine plays for 46-yards and converted a 48-yard field goal from Nick Rice to pull within 14-3. Isaiah Harper had a 17-yard run, while Williams hit Travis Fulgham for a seven-yard pass on fourth and one.

The Monarchs closed the gap to 14-10 early in the second quarter with a one-yard run from Williams. The drive covered 72-yards in nine plays with the big play a 27-yard completion to Fulgham. Williams completed 14-of-30 passes for 132 yards and rushed for 43. Jonathan Duhart had seven catches for 83. Lawrence Garner led ODU with a career-high 11 tackles.

