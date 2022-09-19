Monarchs have put tough loss in rearview as they open Sun Belt play

Despite starting 1-2, ODU still feels confident as they start Sun Belt Conference action Saturday against Arkansas State.

NORFOLK, Va. — If there was ever a description of the term "turning the page", you would find a photo of the ODU football team. Despite a heartbreaking 16-14 loss at Virginia over the weekend, the Monarchs are for real.

They more than held their own against the Cavaliers who outgained Old Dominion 513-324, but twice fumbled the ball away inside the Monarchs' 5 yard-line while another set up ODU's first points.

Now the Monarchs (1-2) must focus their attention on their Sun Belt Conference opener at home against Arkansas State at 6pm from S.B. Ballard Stadium. "Conference play is a little bit different", says head coach Ricky Rahne. "As a team you're going to see these guys over and over again."

Old Dominion is now 1-1 against the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. They opened up the year by beating Virginia Tech in their first game of the season 20-17 before falling on the road to East Carolina 39-21.