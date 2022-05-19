Monarchs head to NCAA tournament, leave pressure behind in Norfolk

Three Old Dominion tennis players qualified for the tourney, each has embraced the expectations that come with a chance at the title

NORFOLK, Va. — "I just know what to expect, you know last year it was my first time going there and I was expecting a very high level of the girls playing. Right now I feel like I achieved more and I can compete better this year."

Yuliia Starodubtseva has been here before. One of three qualifying Monarch tennis players for the NCAA tournament, she's the only one that's repeating as a tournament qualifier. The first time around, the results were not what she wanted.

"I had not the best experience last year. Really did not feel like playing tennis after that. I had a bad match," says Starodubtseva.

She describes herself as a player that needs "proof" to have confidence in her abilities on the court. When asked about the possibility of another disappointing result, it becomes clear very quickly that she has all the proof she needs.