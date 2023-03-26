Monarchs hit program-record 8 home runs in 21-5 win over Marshall

Jake Ticer became the first Monarch to hit three home runs in multiple games in a season as the offense erupted for a single-game school record eight home runs.

NORFOLK, Va. — After a pair of low-scoring outings in losses to Liberty and Marshall on Wednesday and Friday, Old Dominion baseball returned to form on Saturday as the offense erupted for a single-game school record eight home runs and evened the Sun Belt series versus Marshall with a 21-5 victory at Bud Metheny Ballpark.

Jake Ticer hit 3 homeruns in @ODUBaseball game today against Marshall. TICER IS BACK pic.twitter.com/JmsbmMQK6z — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) March 25, 2023

Jake Ticer (3-for-4) became the first Monarch to hit three home runs in multiple games in a season. The transfer from Colby Community College opened the scoring with a two-run blast in the second inning, then added another two-run shot and a three-run bomb in the seventh. He finished the day with five runs, seven RBIs and two walks.



Camden Grimes (2-for-4) also had a multi-homer day with a leadoff home run in the third and a two-run bomb in the fourth. Also going yard were Josh Trujillo (1-for-1), Kenny Levari (2-for-5) and Robbie O'Neal (1-for-5). ODU had previously hit seven home runs in a game four times: twice in 2021 and twice in 2022.



"Had a Monarch wind behind us today," said head coach Chris Finwood on the win. "Good to see the guys bounce back. Sam [Armstrong] and John [Holobetz] combined to give us solid pitching and Ticer got back on track with three home runs. Was good to get him back going and we had a bunch of good at bats today. Need to have that same focus for tomorrow's game!"

B6 | O'Neal answers with a 3-run homer down the LF line. 😮



ODU 12, Marshall 4#ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/YrfJSx21wy — Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) March 25, 2023

Sam Armstong received the win to improve to 5-0 on the season. He allowed four runs, three of them earned, on four hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 innings. John Holobetz picked up his third save of the season in 3.2 innings of work. He gave up one run on three hits, didn't walk anyone and struck out four.



The Monarchs (19-4, 4-1) scored two runs in the second, third and fourth innings and added another run in the fifth to build a 7-0 lead. In the third, Thomas Wheeler (2-for-3) singled in Hunter Fitz-Gerald (3-for-5) to make it a 4-0 lead. With two outs and runners on the corners in the fifth, Chris Dengler reached on a throwing error by the Marshall pitcher and that allowed Ticer to come in for the 7-0 advantage.

B4 | Grimes' 2nd homer of the game is a 2-run shot to CF. 💪



ODU 6, Marshall 0#ODUSports | #ReignOn | #Monarchs pic.twitter.com/9PEZsqHjqs — Old Dominion Baseball (@ODUBaseball) March 25, 2023