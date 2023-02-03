Monarchs hold off Tribe for 6-5 win

NORFOLK, Va. — Hunter Fitz-Gerald went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and John Holobetz earned his second save of the season with five strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work as Old Dominion ran its winning streak to eight games with a 6-5 win over William & Mary on Wednesday afternoon.



It was another good ball game. I was really proud of how we fought against a very good William and Mary team," said ODU Head Coach Chris Finwood. "Obviously, John Holobetz was big for us closing the game out. We had some good at bats early to take the lead. We didn't do much the second half of the game offensively, though I was proud with Hunter Fitz-Gerald."



After giving up a run in the top of the first, ODU (8-1) manufactured a pair of runs in its half of the inning as Luke Waters opened with a single and took third on a single from Fitz-Gerald. Jake Ticer brought in Waters with a fielder's choice forcing Fitz-Gerald for a 1-1 score. Two batters later, Camden Grimes singled to bring in Ticer as ODU took a 2-1 lead after one.



William & Mary (6-4) evened the game with a home run in the second by Nick Goranson, but ODU answered with a run as with one out Luke Ransom walked and went to third on a Waters double before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Fitz-Gerald.



In the third, the Monarchs plated two more runs to take a 5-2 lead. With one out, Kenny Levari walked and scored as Thomas Wheeler tripled to right center. Wheeler scored as Robby O'Neal singled to right field. The advantage went to 6-2 as Fitz-Gerald started the fourth with his fourth home run of the season with a blast down the right field line.



The Tribe answered with a run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Max Winters and two in the eighth on a solo home run from Ben Williamson and an RBI triple from Winters. Holobetz came in with one out in the eighth and got the last five outs by strikeout, including all three in the ninth as the Tribe had the tying run on first base.



Waters joined the multi-hit club with a 2-for-4 performance for the Monarchs. Ben Moore earned his second win of the year throwing two innings with two strikeouts and one hit allowed.



Old Dominion now entertains St. Joseph's for a three-game series starting Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Bud Metheny Ballpark.