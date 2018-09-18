The goal for any college football team is to win by playing a full 60 minutes of solid football. ODU hasn't come close to that 60 minute number yet. They have played well in spurts, but the inconsistency has paved the way for an (0-3) start.

Virginia Tech comes to Foreman Field on Saturday. It's a tough way to try to regain your confidence if you're ODU. At the weekly Monday get together with Coach Bobby Wilder, there was talking of embracing the grind and dealing with the negativity.

