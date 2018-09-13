CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Old Dominion University took an 18-13 lead on a Lala Davis touchdown in the third quarter but Charlotte scored 16-straight points and a late Monarch push came up short Thursday night in Charlotte. The game was played on Thursday evening due to the impending inclement weather from Hurricane Florence.

ODU started the third quarter with a quick five play, 75-yard drive capped by Davis’ three-yard score to put the Monarchs on top 18-13.

The 49ers came back with a Mark Quattlebaum four-yard score and Aaron McCallister 14-yard run to put Charlotte on top 28-18. Both times Charlotte converted a two-point conversion.

The Monarchs made it a three point game with an 11 play, 80-yard drive finished off by a Steven Williams to Jonathan Duhart two-yard strike. Williams to Duhart for 32-yards put the Monarchs in position. Charlotte recovered the ensuing onsides kick and ran out the clock.

Charlotte took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter on an 18-yard touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker to cap an eight play, 61-yard drive.

The Monarchs took advantage of a muffed punt recovered by Jake Herslow, as Kesean Strong scored from four yards out to complete a five play, 16-yard drive. ODU converted a fourth and one with a three-yard pass from Steven Williams to Travis Fulgham to keep the drive alive. Nick Rice’s extra point was blocked.

Jonathan Cruz kicked a 42-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give the 49ers a 10-6 lead.

After a second Cruz field goal to make the score 13-6, Lala Davis registered his first career touchdown with a 20-yard run off the right side. Williams’ 20-yard completion to Darrell Brown got the drive started. The two-point conversion failed to keep the score at 13-12.

Williams completed 16-of-28 passes for 215 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Davis carried 10 times for 63-yards and two scores. Duhart caught seven passes for 127-yards and his third touchdown of the season.

For the third-straight game Lawrence Garner led the team in tackles, with 15. Oshane Ximines had four tackles and a sack.

Notes: The game was played on Thursday to due the impending weather from Hurricane Florence … It was the first Thursday game in ODU’s 10-year history … Travis Fulgham and Justice Davila were game captains along with Isaiah Harper and Oshane Ximines … Freshman running back Lala Davis had first career carry in the first quarter … Kesean Strong’s first quarter touchdown was his first TD since his true freshman season … Nick Rice’s blocked PAT was his first career missed extra point … Jonathan Duhart caught a pass for the 31st consecutive game … Lala Davis scored his first career touchdown … Oshane Ximines recorded his 24th career sack in the second quarter, he has the second most sacks among active players in FBS … Lawrence Garner recorded his third-straight double-digit tackle game … Lala Davis’ third quarter touchdown was ODU’s first points in the second half this season … Davis and fellow true freshman Lance Boykin played for the first time … Marcus Joyner made his first career catch in third quarter … Redshirt freshman tight end caught his first career pass in the fourth quarter … Jonathan Duhart recorded his fifth career 100-yard

