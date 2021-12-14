Monarchs live in the moment

After starting the year 1-6, ODU football hasn't lost. How did they turn things around? By going 1-0.

NORFOLK, Va. — After falling to Western Kentucky on October 16th, the ODU Monarchs had lost 32 out of 42 games, 16 out of 17 games and 5 games straight. that level of losing can seep into a program. Games can be lost before their even played, with small mistakes conjuring visions of previous losses.

Old Dominion followed that loss with 5 straight wins and an improbably bowl qualification. How did they do it?

Well, first they had to win one game.

"It works, as you can see, we've been using it and I'm not gonna say it doesn't work. Even in just regular life just being present, taking it 1-0, making sure that you get your job done regardless of where you're at.," says senior safety Joe Joe Headen.

Going 1-0. It's the mantra head coach Ricky Rahne has preached all season. Even in the face of mounting losses, Rahne implored focus on the next game and the next game only. the mentality helped the team ignore the mountain to climb in front of them, instead concentrating on executing the next step.