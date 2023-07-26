Monarchs look to bounce back after a disappointing season from a year ago

ODU was picked to finish last (7th) in the East division of the Sun Belt Conference on media day.

Example video title will go here for this video

In a season that saw Old Dominion not only finish with a 3-9 mark and 6 game losing streak to end the season that was marred by injuries, the Monarchs remain determined coming into their 2023 campaign.

Yes, they were picked to finish last (7th) in the East division of the Sun Belt Conference, but that's not stopping them from seeing that anything is possible.

"You have to have team chemistry", said head coach Ricky Rahne who was at media day from New Orleans along with wide receiver Javon Harvey and linebacker Jason Henderson.

Rahne understands "We recognize that it’s a results-oriented business,” as he enters his 4th year at ODU.

Plenty of new faces on the roster as well. 58 players were added in the off season. Gone are quarterback, Hayden Wolff (Western Michigan) and wide receiver Ali Jennings (Virginia Tech) via the transfer portal. Throw in tight end, Zack Kuntz, who's off to the NFL after getting drafted in the 7th round by the Jets and Monarchs had some holes to fill on offense.

They returned Henderson, who was chosen as the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Defensive Player Of The Year.

Rahne was asked what's been the one big theme from spring practice that's carried over to now with his team.

"Essentially the guys came up with three things that our team wanted to be know as", he said. "One of them is basically explosive and making plays. The next one would be tough and gritty and the last one was have a family atmosphere."