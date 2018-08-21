NORFOLK, Va.- One thing you might notice about this year's Old Dominion football team is that there maybe a little more nastiness to them, and that's a good thing. The Monarchs with a disappointing 5 and 7 record from a year ago and missing out on a bowl game.

Head Coach, Bobby Wilder attributes to not being physical enough in practices, and he felt it showed last season. "Last year, we were already hurting in camp", he says. "We're playing a lot of tackle football this year which we didn't last year in camp and I think that's actually helping us." ODU was picked to finish 6th in the preseason polls in Conference USA's East Division. The last time that happened, the Monarchs went 10-3 and headed to their first ever bowl game. With their more physical style, they look forward to the 2018 season. As starting quarterback, Stevie Williams put it, "We've been working so hard, I see a good season coming out of this".

