Monarch's new offense under OC Kevin Decker shows promising signs in spring game

Fordham transfer Grant Wilson and redshirt sophomore Jack Shields split reps at quarterback on Saturday. Head coach Ricky Rahne has plans to create more depth.

NORFOLK, Va. — Football is similar to cinematography. The season opener is the premiere, but think of the spring game as the trailer. For the ODU Monarchs, offensive coordinator Kevin Decker is one of the newest cast members.

After leading a Fordham offense that the produced on average over 600 yards per game and scored almost 50 points a contest, Decker was highly sought after. Three FBS schools asked him to be their offensive coordinator and one FCS school offered him a head coaching job.

ODU Head Coach Ricky Rahne dialed first and Decker accepted the job without even visiting Norfolk.

Along with him came Fordham backup quarterback Grant Wilson who split reps with redshirt sophomore Jack Shields on Saturday. With Hayden Wolff announcing he was entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, Rahne has made it well known he's planning to utilize the portal for other signal callers.

"We're still working to evaluate both of them and like I've been pretty open about, we'll bring in a transfer as well and the quarterback competition will still be ongoing," said Rahne. "I think we have guys who are athletic, we have guys who have great arms, we have guys that operate the system really well."

Both quarterbacks showed extremely promising signs, Shields so much so that Rahne surprised him with a scholarship offer in front of the team after the game.

The fast tempo and unpredictable spread offense includes multiple wideouts to give the quarterback plenty of options after reading the defense.