Monarchs release men's basketball schedule

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced the complete 2022-23 Monarch schedule on Thursday. This year’s slate will include 18 conference games and 17 games at home. The Monarchs will face up to ten teams that played in postseason action in 2021-22.

“We are excited about our non-conference schedule this season. Playing eight games in Chartway Arena will allow us to build great team chemistry prior to embarking on our inaugural Sun Belt Conference season. Developing team chemistry is especially important this year with seven newcomers on the roster,” said Jones.

The Monarchs will open with an exhibition on Nov. 2 against Christopher Newport. They’ll host the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (Nov. 7), Virginia Wesleyan (Nov. 14), Norfolk State (Dec. 3), William & Mary (Dec. 7), Gardner-Webb (Dec. 10) and George Mason (Dec. 21) in regular-season non-conference action.

Old Dominion will be competing in the 2022 Shriner’s Children Charleston Classic on Nov. 17,18 and 20 at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The Monarchs will open the tournament taking on Virginia Tech in a 2 p.m. tip that will be shown on ESPN2. In the Monarchs portion of the bracket are Furman and Penn State, while the lower bracket has Colorado State, South Carolina, Davidson and College of Charleston. For more information on the Shriner’s Children Charleston Classic, please click here.

Rounding out the non-conference slate are games at Colonial Athletic Association members Drexel (Nov. 11) and College of Charleston (Nov. 29).

During the conference regular season, teams will compete every Thursday and Saturday from Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 through the last weekend of February. The season will conclude with the 2023 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., from Tuesday, Feb. 28, to Monday, March 6.

ODU will play the members of the East Division twice, while playing six of the seven West Division members once. The Monarchs will face Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Marshall, Georgia State, Appalachian State and James Madison twice. From the west, the Monarchs will host Arkansas State, Louisiana and Southern Mississippi and will be visiting Troy, South Alabama and Texas State.