Monarchs remain perfect and the Bethel girls power past Kecoughtan

Unbeaten Menchville got a bit of a test on the road Friday night at Heritage. The Monarchs bolted out to a 10-2 lead over the Hurricanes. Jordan Watlington led the charge with a team high 17 points as they won 81-68 and improve to 18-0 on the season.
Watlington was one of four Menchville players in double figures. Joining him was Etienne Strothers with 16, A.J. Clark added 14 and Dareian Parker added 10.
Heritage was led by Charles Holley with a game high 27 and Donovan Raikes chipped in 13.
On the girls side, Bethel wasted no time in their Peninsula District game at Kecoughtan. The Bruins had three players in double digits led by Jada Jackson who had a game high 29 as they trounced the Warriors 77-26.