Monarchs remain perfect and the Bethel girls power past Kecoughtan

Menchville had 4 players in double figures as they topped Heritage 81-68 and on the girls side the Bruins rolled over the Warriors 77-26.

Unbeaten Menchville got a bit of a test on the road Friday night at Heritage. The Monarchs bolted out to a 10-2 lead over the Hurricanes. Jordan Watlington led the charge with a team high 17 points as they won 81-68 and improve to 18-0 on the season.

Watlington was one of four Menchville players in double figures. Joining him was Etienne Strothers with 16, A.J. Clark added 14 and Dareian Parker added 10.

Heritage was led by Charles Holley with a game high 27 and Donovan Raikes chipped in 13.