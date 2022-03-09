Monarchs season comes to an end with a C-USA loss to UTEP

Two ODU seniors went out in style. C.J. Keyser led ODU with 20 points. Austin Trice added 12 points in the 74-64 loss.

FRISCO, Texas — Souley Boum had 21 points to guide UTEP past Old Dominion 74-64 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points for the Miners (19-12). Jamal Bieniemy added 13 points and seven assists. Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points and nine rebounds.

C.J. Keyser had 20 points to pace the Monarchs (13-19). Austin Trice added 12 points and eight rebounds. Kalu Ezikpe had 10 rebounds. Mekhi Long had nine points and 12 boards.