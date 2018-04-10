NORFOLK, Va. – Senior Niko Klosterhalfen scored the game-winning goal in overtime to knockoff William & Mary (2-6-1, 0-1-1 CAA) in overtime at the ODU Soccer Complex on Wednesday night by a 3-2 final score. The Monarchs (6-3-1, 3-1-0 C-USA) won their first overtime game of the season.

"We're two guys down tonight, one through injury and one through cards so I was proud of my guys for digging down deep, everybody played. But it was really a squad effort tonight," said head coach Alan Dawson.

To open scoring, the Tribe got out to an early lead with an Antonio Bustamante goal in the sixth minute.

In the 34th minute, Max Wilschrey sent a pass to Daniel Corona, who knocked it into the goal to tie up the match.

To open up the second half, Klosterhalfen scored a goal off another Wilschrey pass to take the lead. Just minutes after Klosterhalfen's goal, William & Mary was awarded a penalty kick after an ODU handball call. Mertcan Akar saved the kick, which held off the Tribe from tying the match.

Five minutes before second half time expired, the Tribe equalized the match to send the game into overtime.

Heading into overtime, ODU led in shots 18-11.

After back and forth play, the Monarchs were awarded their second corner kick of the overtime period. Deniz Dogan sent the ball into a crowd of Tribe and Monarch players, when Klosterhalfen headed into the right corner of the goal to send the Monarchs past William & Mary.

ODU outshot the Tribe, 19-12 through 97 minutes of play.

Akar collected five saves en route to the OT win.

© 2018 WVEC