Monarchs start off fast, but fall to Tulsa in Myrtle Beach Bowl

The loss ended a memorable, turnaround season for the Monarchs (6-7).

ODU won their final five regular-season games, including a 56-34 Conference USA victory over Charlotte on Nov. 30, to become a comeback story that drew national interest.



Between 4,000 and 5,000 Monarch fans gave ODU a decided home-field advantage, a fact noted by ESPN sportscasters on the national television broadcast.



Tulsa (7-6), from the American Athletic Conference, was the favorite and played a more difficiult schedule than ODU, defeating SMU and Memphis and suffering narrow losses to Cincinnati and Oklahoma State.



With 25 seniors, more than double the number at ODU, Tulsa was a more experienced team.



ODU's offense, which scored seven touchdowns against Charlotte, simply could not move the ball most of the game against a unique Tulsa defense. The Golden Hurricane generally rush three defensive linemen and play three safeties, leaving eight defenders in pass coverage on most plays.



ODU was outgained in offfensive yardage, 529-247.



"Tulsa played a real good football game. They coached a good game," coach Ricky Rahne said. They had a good game plan.



"We didn't coach and we didn't play well enough to win that game. Hats off to coach (Phil) Montgomery and his staff."



Rahne acknowledged that after a bitter defeat, he was not in any mindset to reflect on the season.



"I would rather marinate in this pain a little bit," he said, "All emotion is good emotion, especially for men who don't always show emotion with each other.



"I think it's good that you feel that pain and understand what it feels like."



But when asked what he told his team, he showed some perspective.



"I told them that they may never play for a team that's this tight and they may never play on a team that has the character of the the guys they played with this season," he said.



He said he wanted every player to "dap" all of their teammates, which means to give a high five, or congratulate.



"They don't know when they will ever see all of these guys again," he said.



ODU trailed 17-10 at halftime and then was undone in part by a disastrous third quarter in which the Monarchs had a net loss of two yards and six passes fell incomplete.



Tulsa extended the lead to 23-10 on a pair of Zack Long field goals, the second from 25 yards right after quarterback Davis Brin, who was still in the pocket, threw the ball into an area where there were no receivers.



It was an obvious intentional grounding penalty that went uncalled and would have made that field goal a 45-yarder, a much more difficult kick. Much to the chagrin of Rahne, after huddling briefly, the refs made no call.



Things got a little crazy later on in the third quarter as Tulsa self-destructed on back-to-back plays and allowed ODU to get back into the game. The Golden Hurricane was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, which turned a fourth and 1 from the 32 into fourth and 16 from the 47.



Punter Lacklan Wilson then tried an ill-advised fake punt that was snuffed out by freshman linebacker Jason Henderson at the ODU 48.



Blake Watson then ran for 22 yards, then Hayden Wolff passed 30 yards to wide receiver Ali Jennings on what may have been the game's biggest play. While only steps from the end zone, Jennings had the ball poked away by Tyon Davis.



The ball bounced out of the end zone for a touchback, which gave Tulsa the ball back with 13 minutes left.



Ethan Hall then extended the lead to 30-10 when he hauled in a 4-yard pass from Brin with 9:04 left.



"I know Ali feels terrible about that play," Rahne said. "But that kid made so many plays for us this year. We're not in the position we are without him making those plays this year.



"It's never one play, ever, ever, ever. One play never decides a game.



"We had so many other opportunities to change the game. He'll learn from that experience and I think that wil be fire for him, fuel for him in the offseason."



ODU thern quickly scored on a 60-yard drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run from Watson, to cut the lead to 30-17 two minutes later. But Tulsa then mounted a sustained drive that thwarted any chance for an ODU comeback.



The game began as well as could be expected for the Monarchs as LaMareon James, the freshman from Indian River High School, electrified the crowd by returning the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.



It was his second kickoff return of the season returned for a TD.



But Rahne had warned that tackling was his biggest worry, because the Monarchs had not tackled live in nearly three weeks, and the rustiness showed as Tulsa responded with two quick touchdowns.



The Golden Hurricane drove 75 yards in just 1:34, with Shamari Brooks scoring from the one.



Tulsa then took 3:46 to score again, as Brin capped a 75-yard drive with a 23-yard pass to Josh Johnson to give Tulsa a 14-7 lead.



Tulsa was again driving when the Golden Hurricane rolled the dice and went for it on fourth and 1 at the ODU 46. Linebacker Jordan Young sniffed out the play and tackled Brayton Braxton for a two-yard loss.



It was the 341st tackle of his career and set a new ODU record.



"I'm very very thankful that he got the record," Rahne said. "I'm very thankful that ESPN and the Myrtle beach Bowl gave him that opportunity.



"He probably feels like his heart has been ripped out right now, but a month from now, that record is going to mean a lot to him."



The stop resulted in points. The Monarch offense stalled at the 14 and senior Nick Rice narrowed the lead to 14-10 with a 32 yard field goal almost three minutes into the second half.



Tulsa closed out the first-half scoring after Golden Hurricane free safety L.J. Wallace intercepted a 50-50 ball intended for tight end Zack Kuntz. The INT resulted in 35-yard field from Long with nine seconds left that gave Tulsa a 17-10 lead.



