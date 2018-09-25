NORFOLK, Va.- After such a historic win over a nationally ranked opponent some college coaches would tend to want to just move on to the next game. Not Old Dominion's, Bobby Wilder. He actually is a fan of embracing it. "There also needs to be respect for the moment", he says. "Everybody nationally that wants to talk about this game and how it happened. This is an opportunity for Old Dominion".

The Monarchs epic 49-35 win over the Hokies have pushed ODU into the national spotlight and Wilder doesn't mind that "all the interviews and the calls need to be answered." "I think it gives us a national footprint". Old Dominion takes to the road this Saturday against East Carolina.

