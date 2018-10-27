NORFOLK, Va. -- Old Dominion fell to Middle Tennessee, 51-17, on Saturday afternoon at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. After Middle Tennessee (5-3, 4-1 C-USA) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, Old Dominion (2-7, 1-5 C-USA) was able to cut the lead to 17-10 midway through the second quarter. However, the Blue Raiders answered with 28 unanswered points to pull away for the win.

Travis Fulgham had a career day offensively for ODU. Fulgham hauled in 10 receptions for 215 yards and a touchdown. Kesean Strong ran for 108 yards on the ground and Blake LaRussa completed 26-of-35 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns, but threw three interceptions.

As a team, Old Dominion committed five turnovers that led to 20 points. Three of the turnovers came in the redzone. Defensively, Lance Boykin intercepted his first career pass and Tim Ward had seven tackles and a sack. With the loss, the Monarchs will not be bowl eligible. ODU has its bye next week, before hosting North Texas on Nov. 10 at 3:30 p.m. ET

