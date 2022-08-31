ODU suspends running back Elijah Davis indefinitely

Running back Elijah Davis was suspended indefinitely Wednesday night for a violation of team rules.

NORFOLK, Va. — Two days from their season and home opener against Virginia Tech, Old Dominion has suspended indefinitely running back Elijah Davis for violating teams rules. The school releasing it through a statement Wednesday evening.

It leaves the Monarchs with having to fill the void of their 2nd leading rusher behind Blake Watson. Davis rushed for 569 yards last season to go with 6 touchdowns.