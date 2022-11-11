Monarchs topple Wolverines

Others advancing include Phoebus, Lafayette, and Warhill in regional quarterfinal play on Thursday night.

In Class 5, Region B, No. 4 Woodside faced No. 5 Menchville. The Monarchs got things going first in the second quarter when Taveon Patterson found his way in from the 1- yard line for the 7-0 advantage.

Then with just over two minutes left in the half Woodside, gets the equalizer thanks to Rijon Hammond to tie it at 7. With 19 seconds left in the half, K’Sann Farrar finds Amir Harrison from 21 yards, as Woodside led by 7 at the break. But late with just over two minutes left in the game, the Wolverines fumble the ball and it’s recovered by the Monarchs who ended up knocking off Woodside 14-7.

Coming off a convincing 56-0 win over Oscar Smith last week, defending state champ Phoebus kicked off their postseason with a blowout win over York. The Phantoms scored on each of their nine first-half possessions to build a 64-point halftime lead, outgaining the Falcons in yardage 319-13 in the first half and ultimately took it 64-7. Phoebus returns to Darling Stadium next week to play Norcom.