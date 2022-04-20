Monarchs triple threat has led to domination in girls soccer this season

The senior trio of Sydney Robertson, Zoe Villareal, and Megan Wilson have guided the Menchville High School girls soccer to outscore opponents 60-4 this season.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Area high schools haven't had any success in trying to stop the Menchville High School girls soccer team so far this season. The Monarchs have possessed a high octane offense that's outscored opponents by a combined 60-4. They improved to 6-0 with a 10-0 win over Woodside recently and are led by a trio of seniors in Sydney Robertson, Zoe Villareal and Meagan Wilson. "Just because we've been playing together for so long, they know what I'm going to do", said Robertson, a forward, who's headed to Longwood University to play soccer. "They make it very easy."

Wilson, a midfielder, agrees. "There are a lot of times where Zoe and I will have the ball and Sydney will just be making that run and we'll be able to make that run without even looking up sometimes."

Villareal, who's headed to play at the University Of Lynchburg, has an appreciation for them not just as teammates, but friends as well. "Our bond off the field helps a lot, because we're pretty close."

The three also credit each other with the ability not only to lead this year's squad, but to also help develop them as well. "We know not everybody can be at the level that we're at", says Wilson, who's going to study forensic science at Penn State. "We know that people are just starting out, but we're willing to work with them to make sure that they can get to that level".