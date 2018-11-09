NORFOLK, Va.- Old Dominion got back to work and in the process trying to find their way as a football team. Despite swapping time at quarterback between Stevie Williams & Blake LaRussa, the Monarchs couldn't hold a 17-0 lead and fell to Florida International over the weekend 28-20 and sending them to an 0-2 start. "Our guys showed up and were passionate at the start of this game", says head coach, Bobby Wilder. But he added, "What we've got to get away from is those shoot yourself in the foot moments".

ODU would give up the next 28 straight points. Wilder remains positive. "Relax and have fun. Football is supposed to be fun". Barring the affects of Hurricane Florence off the east coast, the Monarchs are scheduled to travel to Charlotte to take on the 49ers on Saturday.

© 2018 WVEC