Monarchs wrap up spring practices feeling positive and hopeful

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion football team wrapping up its spring football season with their annual scrimmage. Several quarterbacks getting their chance under center for last year's starter, Hayden Wolff. He was out due to minor surgery and is expected to be back in time before fall practice begins. Overall head coach, Ricky Rahne was looking for specific things after 15 practices."You're looking at guys trying to make progress", he said on Saturday. "You're trying to get guys to just really want to be better on the 15th practice than you were on the 1st."

Monarchs safety, R'Tarriun Johnson was positive. "We did well. We've got some things we've got to work on as a team, as a defense. I think we competed pretty well today."