Monster Jam at the Coliseum is always personal to drivers Vinson and Ochs

HAMPTON, Va. — If you've got a thing for roaring engines, a big old lift kit and mounds of dirt, than the annual Monster Jam is just for you. It makes its return to the Hampton Coliseum from Friday to Sunday.

The familiar trucks will certainly be there like Monster Mutt Dalmation, Dragon, Terminal Velocity and Wild Side. There's also the legendary Grave Digger who's locally based out of Currituck, North Carolina. Its driver, Brandon Vinson says it's exciting for fans.

"You lay it on the line. You give it 100% percent every time you hit the track", he said during practice. "Give them the satisfaction of coming to watch Grave Digger and put a smile on their face."

Tony Ochs, the driver of Thunderroarus, agrees. "Expect the unexpected", he said. "You never know what you're going to see. You're going to see trucks on the front wheels, back wheels, side wheels, upside down wheels, backflips."

With the event being in Hampton Roads, it's very personal to both drivers. For Vinson, who's driver Grave Digger the past seven years, he's also from Currituck. In the case of Ochs, he served in the U.S. Army while at Fort Eustis nearly 20 years ago.

"It's a huge honor to be back with my military brothers and sisters", says Ochs.